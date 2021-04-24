Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON – West Ham – Chelsea player ratings were tough to dish out in a tight, tense clash at the London Stadium.

Timo Werner’s goal just before half time won the points for Chelsea, as they took a huge step towards sealing a top four finish and West Ham badly missed several stars who were out injured and suspended.

Here at the marks out of 10 for all of the players with the West Ham – Chelsea player ratings.

West Ham player ratings

Lukasz Fabianski: 7 – Made a few really good saves in the second half to keep his side in it.

Fabian Balbuena: 5 – Sent off, harshly, but didn’t look comfortable throughout playing as a right-sided center back in a three.

Angelo Ogbonna: 6 – Caused a few problems from set pieces in an attacking sense, and solid enough at the back.

Issa Diop: 6 – See above. Werner got behind them all, but positioning was good.

Vladimir Coufal: 6 – Did well to lock down Pulisic, and offered a threat in attack too. Goal came down his side, though.

Mark Noble: 7 – Held things together nicely in midfield and ran himself into the ground.

Tomas Soucek: 7 – Did a lot of defensive work, but couldn’t get forward as much as usual.

Ryan Fredericks: 5 – Out of position at left wing back and it showed. Subbed off.

Jesse Lingard: 7 – One looping effort which just went wide and always looked the most dangerous player for the Hammers.

Pablo Fornals: 5 – Never had an impact on the game.

Jarrod Bowen: 5 – Delayed his pass on a few occasions when leading promising breaks.

Substitutions

Said Benrahma (69′ on for Fornals): 6 – Tried his best to get on the ball.

Manuel Lanzini (69′ on for Noble): 5 – Couldn’t have an impact.

Ben Johnson (83′ on for Fredericks): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Few dodgy passes in the first half to put his team under pressure. Didn’t have a save to make.

Andreas Christensen: 7 – Looked calm on the ball and always in the right place.

Thiago Silva: 7 – Composed as ever and used all of his experience.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – See above. Chelsea’s three central defenders were at a different level.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6 – Caught out for pace on the break a few times, got lucky with a handball decision in the first half, but made some great blocks and was generally clever.

N’Golo Kante: 8 – Dominant display, again, in midfield. Just sweeps up everything.

Jorginho: 6 – Not his best game on the ball but plugged the gaps well.

Ben Chilwell: 8 – Great cross for the goal and always a threat in attack.

Mason Mount: 8 – Had several shots and always lively and twisting and turning. Unreal energy.

Christian Pulisic: 6 – Not his best game. Was involved in build-up for the goal.

Timo Werner: 7 – Got his goal, after a long wait, but then missed a glorious chance. Still, lively as ever.

Substitutions

Hakim Ziyech (74′ on for Pulisic): 6 – Some nice touches and helped Chelsea see it out.

Reece James (86′ on for Azpilicueta): N/A

Tammy Abraham (87′ on for Wener): N/A, but did somehow miss a header from two yards out.

