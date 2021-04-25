Manchester City – Tottenham player ratings were pretty easy to dish out in a tense League Cup final at Wembley.
City dominated but there were a few standout performers for Tottenham, as Aymeric Laporte’s late header was enough to seal a fourth-straight League Cup victory for Pep Guardiola.
Here are the Manchester City – Tottenham player ratings in full, as we dish out the marks out of 10.
Manchester City
Zack Steffen: 6 – Had one save to make early in the second half, and that was it. The USMNT star has his first trophy!
Kyle Walker: 7 – Solid defensively and always an outlet down the right.
Ruben Dias: 7 – Kept Harry Kane quiet and kept City tight at the back.
Aymeric Laporte: 7 – Scored the winning goal, but got away with a rash foul early on and then picked up a yellow. Perhaps lucky to be on the pitch, but made it count.
Joao Cancelo: 7 – Got forward from left back on many occasions, and always a threat.
Fernandinho: 7 – Showed all of his experience to dominate midfield.
Kevin de Bruyne: 8 – Create so many chances for his team and came close to scoring. Lovely delivery on the winner. Magic.
Ilkay Gundogan: 7 – Silky on the ball and kept things ticking over.
Phil Foden: 8 – Caused so many issues and he just glides over the pitch. A joy to watch.
Raheem Sterling: 7 – Brilliant runs from the left in the first half. Back towards his best.
Riyad Mahrez: 8 – Lovely runs inside and curled a few shots just off target. A constant threat.
Substitutions
Rodri (84′ on for Fernandinho): N/A
Bernardo Silva (87′ on for De Bruyne): N/A
Tottenham
Hugo Lloris: 8 – Made so many important saves. Fantastic display and led by example.
Serge Aurier: 6 – Gave away the free kick which led to the goal. Aside from that, played well.
Toby Alderweireld: 8 – Heroic. Great blocks, including one in the first half to deflect a shot onto the post, and did his best to hold it together for Spurs.
Eric Dier: 6 – Solid enough defensively and in the air, but struggled on the ball
Sergio Reguilon: 5 – Poor display, especially in first half. Booked and run ragged by Mahrez. Quality on ball was poor.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 6 – Had a great chance to score but decided to pass it instead.
Harry Winks: 6 – Kept things ticking over nicely in midfield and they needed him to keep the ball.
Lucas Moura: 7 – Really lively off the right with his surging runs. Surprised to see him subbed off.
Giovani Lo Celso: 5 – Quiet display. One shot early in the second which forced a save and that was it.
Heung-min Son: 4 – Poor. Gave the ball away so many times. Hardly featured and was in tears at the final whistle.
Harry Kane: 6 – Hardly had a kick in the first half. Very good in the second half as he dropped deeper.
Substitutions
Gareth Bale (67′ on for Moura): 5 – Had a few chances to get on the ball, but didn’t have an impact.
Moussa Sissoko (67′ on for Lo Celso): 4 – Lost Laporte on the winning goal as he switched off defensively.
Steven Bergwijn (90′ on for Aurier): N/A