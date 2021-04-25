Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. West Ham?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Christian Pulisic featured in a huge game for Chelsea at West Ham, as the USMNT star started once again for the Blues as they continue to push for a top four finish.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Pulisic, 22, played a part in Chelsea’s opening goal and although Vladimir Coufal kept a close eye on him, he did pop up in a few dangerous areas and his white boots got plenty of touches around the box.

Below is minute-by-minute analysis of how Pulisic played, as he has a huge final month of the season coming up with a UEFA Champions League semifinal, top four push and an FA Cup final.

Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis

3rd minute: Tried to turn on the halfway line but Noble snapped at his heels and won the ball back. Pulisic was furious with himself.

7th minute: Blocked a West Ham pass, looked to be with his arm, to set up a Chelsea break, but it came to nothing.

12th minute: Switched with Mount for a while to play in the right No. 10 spot.

14th minute: First chance to run free but West Ham stopped him, eventually.

15th minute: Had a shot on goal but it was right at Fabianski, as Werner found his late run into the box.

20th minute: Blocked a West Ham clearance and is then went back to the left. Then won the ball back on the edge of the box but West Ham cleared.

21st minute: Got free after a clever run and set up Werner who had a shot deflected wide.

26th minute: Led a Chelsea break as he sped away, but had very few options to link up with.

28th minute: Sped into the box but Soucek tracked his run to clear the danger.

43rd minute: Passed the ball by Werner and he turned to feed Chilwell out wide, who crossed for Werner to tap home and give Chelsea the lead. His first touch in a long time played a big part in the goal.

52nd minute: Got on the ball just on the edge of the West Ham box and tried to wriggled free, but West Ham shut him down.

55th minute: Popped up in dangerous areas as Chelsea searched for a second goal.

62nd minute: Switched to the inside right again, as he kept drifting inside and Mount went to the left.

63rd minute: Played it to Mount who had a shot which was saved, and then Fabianski just got to the loose ball ahead of Pulisic.

65th minute: Lovely dribble and acceleration towards goal but the attack broke down. Moved back to the left.

73rd minute: Subbed off, as Hakim Ziyech replaced him. Pulisic trudged off the pitch and didn’t look best pleased. Tuchel gives him a low five. Pulisic did okay today. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports