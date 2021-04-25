Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. West Ham?

LONDON — Christian Pulisic featured in a huge game for Chelsea at West Ham, as the USMNT star started once again for the Blues as they continue to push for a top four finish.
Pulisic, 22, played a part in Chelsea’s opening goal and although Vladimir Coufal kept a close eye on him, he did pop up in a few dangerous areas and his white boots got plenty of touches around the box.
Below is minute-by-minute analysis of how Pulisic played, as he has a huge final month of the season coming up with a UEFA Champions League semifinal, top four push and an FA Cup final.
Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis
3rd minute: Tried to turn on the halfway line but Noble snapped at his heels and won the ball back. Pulisic was furious with himself.
7th minute: Blocked a West Ham pass, looked to be with his arm, to set up a Chelsea break, but it came to nothing.
12th minute: Switched with Mount for a while to play in the right No. 10 spot.
14th minute: First chance to run free but West Ham stopped him, eventually.
15th minute: Had a shot on goal but it was right at Fabianski, as Werner found his late run into the box.
20th minute: Blocked a West Ham clearance and is then went back to the left. Then won the ball back on the edge of the box but West Ham cleared.
21st minute: Got free after a clever run and set up Werner who had a shot deflected wide.
26th minute: Led a Chelsea break as he sped away, but had very few options to link up with.
28th minute: Sped into the box but Soucek tracked his run to clear the danger.
43rd minute: Passed the ball by Werner and he turned to feed Chilwell out wide, who crossed for Werner to tap home and give Chelsea the lead. His first touch in a long time played a big part in the goal.
52nd minute: Got on the ball just on the edge of the West Ham box and tried to wriggled free, but West Ham shut him down.
55th minute: Popped up in dangerous areas as Chelsea searched for a second goal.
62nd minute: Switched to the inside right again, as he kept drifting inside and Mount went to the left.
63rd minute: Played it to Mount who had a shot which was saved, and then Fabianski just got to the loose ball ahead of Pulisic.
65th minute: Lovely dribble and acceleration towards goal but the attack broke down. Moved back to the left.
73rd minute: Subbed off, as Hakim Ziyech replaced him. Pulisic trudged off the pitch and didn’t look best pleased. Tuchel gives him a low five. Pulisic did okay today. Nothing more. Nothing less.