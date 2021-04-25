Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of the weekend’s results in Serie A, where Inter Milan took a massive step toward the title, Juventus dropped points with a chance to go 2nd, and Atalanta capitalized with an absolute hammering…

Inter Milan 1-0 Hellas Verona

Not that a draw would have meant the end of their title chase or anything dramatic like that, but Inter were a quarter-hour from slumping to a 0-0 draw and prolonging their wait to be officially confirmed as Serie A champions. Then, perhaps the unlikeliest of heroes saved the day.

Out of sight and safely out of mind following his unceremonious move away from Manchester United two years ago, Matteo Darmian moved from mid-table Parma to Inter Milan — back in the big time — for $2.5 million last summer. All he’s done this season is make 33 appearances and score a crucial goal in the final push for the scudetto.

Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus

Despite the fact they will almost certainly not win an incredible 10th straight Serie A title, Juventus could have climbed up to 2nd in the table with a win over 14th-place Fiorentina on Sunday, but Andrea Pirlo’s side was slow out of the gate and had to come back from a goal down just to salvage a point.

Fiorentina went ahead from the penalty spot (handball – Adrien Rabiot) just before the half-hour mark, but Alvaro Morata hit back with a stunning strike just seconds after coming on as a halftime substitute. Juan Cuadrado quickly played the Spaniard in behind the Fiorentina defense immediately after the kickoff, setting Morata up to cut inside from the right and hit a magnificent curler inside the far post.

Not only does the draw mean Juventus remain 3rd with five games to go right now, but they’ll fall to 4th if AC Milan win or draw on Monday.

Atalanta 5-0 Bologna

Atalanta took advantage of the opening and the opportunity to go 2nd, and they did it in style. Five different players — Ruslan Malinovskiy, Luis Muriel (penalty kick), Remo Freuler, Duvan Zapata and Aleksey Miranchuk — struck for five-star Atalanta, as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side took a massive step of its own toward UEFA Champions League qualification.

