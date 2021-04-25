Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Wood added a second-half assist to his first-half hat trick as Burnley eased its relegation fears with a 4-0 defeat of moribund Wolves at the Molineux on Sunday.

Ashley Westwood scored the other goal in a win that pushes 14th-place Burnley nine points above the bottom three.

The change in goal differential helps the Clarets above Saints and Newcastle, three spots higher on the table than they started the day.

As for Wolves, there was hardly a pulse from the hosts in losing to a relegation-threatened side after back-to-back wins over Fulham and Sheffield United.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men stay 12th with 41 points, making their top seven dreams quite improbable notions.

Three things we learned from Wolves – Burnley

1. Burnley’s complete effort seals safety (mostly): Burnley had scored three goals just twice this season, beating Villa 3-2 and Palace 3-0, and just thrice last season. But you have to go back to Septeber 22, 2018 to find four goals, a 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth at Turf Moor. The Clarets shut down Wolves and showed why Sean Dyche teams are unlikely to ever be relegated… and this time, it was very attractive stuff.

2. Kiwi safety sealer: Wood’s six-minute brace might have been enough for the Clarets to claim Premier League safety but New Zealand’s all-time PL goal scorer kept coming for more than their 3-0 halftime lead turned into a cruise into 14th. Wood now has four-straight Premier League seasons with double-digit goals (14, 10, 10, 10).

3. Wolves concerns are the future: Will they get Raul JImenez back? Does club hero Nuno Espirito Santo still have the hearts and minds of the team? Will Ruben Neves stay? How about Adama Traore? Wolves will be doing a lot of soul-searching as their mid-table season will almost certainly end well off their twin 7th-place seasons after promotion in 2017-18.

Man of the Match: Chris Wood

Players to score 10-or-more Premier League goals in each of the last four seasons? Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son, Alexandre Lacazette, Jamie Vardy, and Chris Wood. Only five other players can join that list by the end of the season.

