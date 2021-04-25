Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves will face a side still with real fears of being relegated from the Premier League, when Burnley visit Molineux Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WOLVES – BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

Fulham have floundered down the stretch of the season after making the battle for the third and final relegation place an interesting one with a five-game unbeaten run in February, but the Cottagers have fallen on hard times once again and look an EFL Championship-bound side. Only, Burnley (and Brighton, to a lesser extent) have failed to fully extract themselves from the relegation conversation.

Three points against Wolves on Sunday would just about do it for the Clarets, who would then be nine points clear of Fulham with the same number of games played and remaining (33 and 5). Another defeat — it would be their fourth straight — and Burnley will have left the door wide open for the unlikely miracle to occur at their expense.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Burnley this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves: OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Pedro Neto (knee – out for season), Jonny (knee – out for season), Fernando Marcal (groin)

Burnley: OUT: Robbie Brady (calf)

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up to face Wolves this afternoon at Molineux. ⬇️ Matej Vydra partners Chris Wood upfront, with Ashley Barnes returning to the bench. 💪#WOLBUR | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 25, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+100) | Burnley (+290) | Draw (+225)

Prediction

Wolves will again be without their two best attackers — Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto — giving them perhaps just one path to victory: score one goal, keep a clean sheet. It worked a treat against Fulham and Sheffield United, a pair of relegation-bound sides, their last two times out, so perhaps it will suffice against another bottom-four side. Wolves 1-0 Burnley.

How to watch Wolves – Burnley and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS