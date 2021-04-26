Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League semifinal stage is here and two huge clashes have been set up.

Throughout the 2020-21 tournament I’m revealing my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Manchester City and Chelsea are in the last four, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain their opponents.

Treble-chasing Man City got past Borussia Dortmund to set up a clash with PSG, who knocked out reigning champions Bayern Munich and got revenge for their defeat in the final last season.

Guardiola’s boys head to Paris for the first leg to square off against Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Co. as Mauricio Pochettino aims to knock City out of the latter stages of the Champions League again.

Chelsea head to Real Madrid for their first leg, as Thomas Tuchel’s side are tough to break down and are in fine form across all competitions. Zinedine Zidane and Real will be wary, but they have huge experience throughout their team with so many former UCL winners. Plus, Eden Hazard has just returned to fitness in time to play against the Blues.

Chelsea eased part Porto to set up this semifinal, while Real Madrid just got past a stubborn Liverpool in their quarterfinal.

Due to the COVID-19 variant in the UK, travel restrictions have been on Premier League teams so plenty of their games have been played at neutral venues throughout the tournament as UEFA juggles with trying to get all of the games played.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games for the semifinals, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: April 27-28 and May 4-5

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Group stage recaps

Week 1 recap

Week 2 recap

Week 3 recap

Week 4 recap

Week 5 recap

Week 6 recap

Champions League schedule: Semifinals (all games, 3pm ET)

First leg

Tuesday, April 27: Real Madrid v. Chelsea

Wednesday, April 28: Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester City

Second leg

Tuesday, May 4: Manchester City v. Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, May 5: Chelsea v. Real Madrid

Champions League odds: Semifinals – Provided by our partner PointsBet

First leg

(+130) Real Madrid v. Chelsea (+235). Draw: +215

(+215) Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City v. (+115). Draw: +270

Champions League score predictions: Semifinal, first leg

Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Manchester City

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester City (+130)

Paris Saint-Germain (+300)

Real Madrid (+350)

Chelsea (+400)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports