The final match of the Premier League match week sees Leicesteer City bidding to firm up its top four credentials with a visit from pesky Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Monday (start time 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Palace are heavy underdogs but have proven difficult to defeat despite plenty of injury prooblems, spending all but seven weeks of the Premier League season between 11th and 14th. Their 38 points are 11 clear of the bottom three.

Leicester has also been consistent this season in terms of table footing, as Brendan Rodgers’ men have not left the top four through 32 matches. The Foxes can move seven points clear of fifth and move to the precipice of Champions League qualification by winning Monday.

The two sides drew at Selhurst Park a few days before New Year’s Eve, a 1-1 affair seeing goals from Wilfried Zaha and Harvey Barnes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City v Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester City – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester City

OUT: Harvey Barnes (knee), James Justin (knee).

#LeiCry team news: 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 ✔️ An unchanged starting XI for the Foxes 🔵 Brought to you by @eToro… — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 26, 2021

Crystal Palace

OUT: Gary Cahill (other), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (head), James McArthur (calf), Connor Wickham (fitness), Nathan Ferguson (fitness).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester City (-223) | Crystal Palace (+650) | Draw (+320)

Prediction

Palace has not played in 15 days, which can work either way, while Leicester played its best men twice in five days with an FA Cup semifinal win over Southampton and a Premier League waltz past West Brom. This one will be closer than that, but not much. Leicester 2-1 Palace.

How to watch Leicester City – Crystal Palace stream, start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

