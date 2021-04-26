Premier League Hall of Fame announces inaugural inductees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League Hall of Fame has officially been launched, and Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are the inaugural inductees.

You can watch the ceremony live on Peacock from 1pm ET on April 26, as the two legendary strikers receive the highest individual honor the Premier League can hand out.

Shearer is the highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 260 and won the title with Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95 before starring for his hometown club Newcastle United, as he played in the PL for 14 years.

Henry scored 175 goals (sixth all-time) in 10 years at Arsenal as he was the main man in their ‘Invincibles’ squad and won two PL titles under Arsene Wenger before he returned for a short loan stint at the end of his career.

Both are legends at their clubs and in the Premier League and hence the reason why they are first two stars to be honored.

The Premier League has launched its official Hall of Fame to “recognize and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the League since its inception in 1992.”

There is a shortlist of 23 players which will also be announced, as fans can vote for which of those six nominees will be added to the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Below are more details, as players will now be putting on a show to make sure they join the legendary stars honored each season.

Think about it for a second, which PL legends would you guarantee to be in the top 20? It’s so tough to whittle it down, isn’t it!?

Full details

In its first year, the Premier League Hall of Fame will welcome eight inductees, including Shearer and Henry.

From an additional shortlist of 23 nominees, another six former players will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021 via public and panel vote. Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.

Fans can vote at www.premierleague.com/halloffame from 2 p.m. ET on Monday 26 April.

To be eligible for the 2021 Premier League Hall of Fame, players must have been retired as of 1 August 2020. Only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, not their performances in other competitions during the Premier League era.

The first two inductees were selected due to their record achievements alongside their overall contribution to the Premier League. The 23-man shortlist was compiled by the Premier League based on the career statistics of players who meet the Hall of Fame selection criteria.

If there was a ball and a goal, nothing could stop Alan Shearer The ultimate centre-forward, @alanshearer scored with pace, power and incredible technique, netting a record 260 Premier League goals in his playing career He is the first 2021 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/ZcQIvINXa6 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

Composure, natural skill and rapid pace saw Thierry Henry redefine forward play His outrageous strikes saw him win four Golden Boots, two Player of the Season awards and two Premier⁣ League titles He is the second 2021 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/rG89fkSizA — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2021

