Premier League run-in: Europa League places up for grabs

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, as the countdown to the final day on May 23 is on.

So, what is left to play for? Who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final five games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Below we focus on the all-important race for the top four and UEFA Europa League qualification, which is as interesting as it has been for quite some time.

Premier League top-six (or -seven) battle: The run-in analysis

It seems increasingly likely that two of Leicester City, West Ham United, Chelsea and Liverpool will miss out on the Champions League and begrudgingly settle for the Europa League in the fall.

The Foxes looked like 2nd-place contenders for much of the season; now, they’re crippled by injuries, have just two wins from their last six Premier League games and are on the brink of blowing a top-four return for the second season running.

While West Ham would be disappointed to finish somewhere between 5th and 7th given the excitement and joy they’ve experienced this season, even Europa League qualification would have been a pipe dream before the season began.

And then there’s Chelsea and Liverpool, who currently sit 5th and 6th, respectively, but are playing the best of any of the aforementioned contenders. For any of those four sides to miss the top-six, something drastic will have to occur over the final six weeks of the season.

Manchester City winning the League Cup final on Sunday — coupled with the FA Cup final pitting Leicester and Chelsea against one another — means that England’s Europa Conference League spot will be awarded to the 7th-place finisher in the league.

Leicester City

Current position: 3rd

Games played: 33

Current points: 62

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Southampton (A), Newcastle (H), Manchester United (A), Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

Chelsea

Current position: 4th

Games played: 33

Current points: 58

Goal difference: +20

Remaining schedule: Fulham (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

West Ham United

Current position: 5th

Games played: 33

Current points: 55

Goal difference: +10

Remaining schedule: Burnley (A), Everton (H), Brighton (A), West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

Liverpool

Current position: 6th

Games played: 33

Current points: 54

Goal difference: +16

Remaining schedule: Man United (A), Southampton (H), West Brom (A), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

Current position: 7th

Games played: 33

Current points: 53

Goal difference: +18

Remaining schedule: Sheffield United (H), Leeds (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

Everton

Current position: 8th

Games played: 32

Current points: 52

Goal difference: +4

Remaining schedule: Aston Villa (H), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (A), Sheffield United (H), Wolves (H), Man City (A)

Arsenal

Current position: 9th

Games played: 33

Current points: 47

Goal difference: +7

Remaining schedule: Newcastle (A), West Brom (H), Chelsea (A), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H)

