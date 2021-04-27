The UEFA Champions League semifinal stage is here and two huge clashes have been set up.
Throughout the 2020-21 tournament I’m revealing my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.
Manchester City and Chelsea are in the last four, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain their opponents.
Chelsea head to Real Madrid for their first leg, as Thomas Tuchel’s side are tough to break down and are in fine form across all competitions.
Zinedine Zidane and Real will be wary, but they have huge experience throughout their team with so many former UCL winners. Plus, Eden Hazard has just returned to fitness in time to play against the Blues.
Chelsea eased part Porto to set up this semifinal, while Real Madrid just got past a stubborn Liverpool in their quarterfinal.
Treble-chasing Man City got past Borussia Dortmund to set up a clash with PSG, who knocked out reigning champions Bayern Munich and got revenge for their defeat in the final last season.
Guardiola’s boys head to Paris for the first leg to square off against Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Co. as Mauricio Pochettino aims to knock City out of the latter stages of the Champions League again.
Due to the COVID-19 variant in the UK, travel restrictions have been on Premier League teams so plenty of their games have been played at neutral venues throughout the tournament as UEFA juggles with trying to get all of the games played.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games for the semifinals, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: April 27-28 and May 4-5
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
Champions League schedule: Semifinals (all games, 3pm ET)
First leg
Tuesday, April 27: Real Madrid v. Chelsea
Wednesday, April 28: Paris Saint-Germain v. Manchester City
Second leg
Tuesday, May 4: Manchester City v. Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday, May 5: Chelsea v. Real Madrid
Champions League odds: Semifinals – Provided by our partner PointsBet
First leg
(+130) Real Madrid v. Chelsea (+235). Draw: +215
(+215) Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City v. (+115). Draw: +270
Champions League score predictions: Semifinal, first leg
Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Manchester City
Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Outright winner
Manchester City (+130)
Paris Saint-Germain (+300)
Real Madrid (+350)
Chelsea (+400)