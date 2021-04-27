Kroenke family ‘will not entertain any offer’ for shares of Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal owners Stan and Josh Kroenke remain “100 percent committed” to the North London club amid talk of a potential takeover.

The Kroenkes say they will not be selling a single stake in the club.

Reports had claimed that club legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Dennis Bergkamp had allied themselves with Spotify owner Daniel Ek, a reported Arsenal fanatic, to bid for the Premier League outfit.

Arsenal is one of several clubs under fire for their involvement in the thusfar-failing European Super League project, and the Kroenkes have had a tumultuous few years running the North London side.

Here is the Kroenkes’ statement:

“In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club. We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer. Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

The Kroenkes own a number of American sports franchises including the Colorado Rapids, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche.

