Tuchel: ‘Composure, precision’ eluding Chelsea finishers as Werner ‘angry’

The one thing Thomas Tuchel has rarely had to worry about in his long and successful career is his strikers getting on the scoreboard.

Whether Aubameyang or Mbappe, Neymar or Reus, even for the level at Mainz he had Andre Schurrle and Adam Szalai.

But if Timo Werner, who lit up the Bundesliga last season, had potted even half of his chances in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at Real Madrid, the Blues might be home free.

Alas, only Christian Pulisic found the back of the net for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in Spain.

“This is the highest level,” Tuchel said, via Football.London. “Sometimes if you have such a good half an hour as we had, with chances and half chances, you wish for more composure and more precision in the decision making and finishing itself.”

Which brings us to Timo Werner. He arrived from RB Leipzig as the finished product, but is simply struggling for confidence.

And as much as Tuchel’s gotten production from forwards like Mbappe and Aubameyang, Chelsea’s now seen a bevy of well-regarded striker fail to deliver prolific numbers like Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi.

Enter Werner.

“He is angry,” Tuchel said. “He is maybe disappointed. “He has to put his chin up. He is a professional guy a top guy, he works hard. He is in positions and from there on we go. … We will never stop pushing, we will never stop believing and I have the feeling that everybody accepts the situation like it is and as a striker it is easy, you score the next game and nobody speaks about it.

