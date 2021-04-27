VIDEO: PST unfiltered – Liverpool, Chelsea eye 4th, Playoffs, Hall of Fame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the PL

Peering into the promotion playoff picture

Who will snag the coveted third promotion place from the Championship, and what will it mean for the future of 20-year-old USMNT striker Daryl Dike?

Swansea City, Bournemouth, Barnsley, and Brentford are the four clubs in the playoffs, and the Unfiltered crew has different opinions about who will emerge victorious.

Super League regrouping? New Champions League format thoughts

Color the boys plenty skeptical about the European Super League rebounding, as well as what will work best regarding the new “Swiss-style” Champions League format from 2023-24 onward.

Matchweek 34 preview: Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham… Everton?

The Premier League’s top four could finish any number of ways, though Leicester City’s made it look like the top three is pretty much set.

Chelsea still has two paths to the Champions League, but can it grab fourth and the UCL? The gents discuss who has the best chance to land spot quatro (spotro?).

There are top four, top seven, and relegation clarification options all over the fixture list this weekend.

Let us break it down for you.

Who’s next for the Premier League Hall of Fame?

Six sports and impossibly good list of candidates.

Plus, which current PL stars are locks for the Hall?

