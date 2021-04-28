Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League is down to the semifinal stage, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United one round away from silverware showdown.

ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Man Utd – Milan ]

North London’s Gunners are, oddswise, a toss-up against La Liga mainstays Villarreal, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devills will tangle with USMNT prospect Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma.

If Arsenal and Man United take care of business in the semifinal stage, they will meet in the final in Gdansk, Poland on May 26.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores, stats ]

Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: Thursday and May 6 (Semifinal)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League semifinal schedule

First legs — Both matches at 3pm ET Thursday

Manchester United v AS Roma

Villarreal v Arsenal

Second legs — May 6

AS Roma v Manchester United

Arsenal v Villarreal

Europa League semifinal first leg odds

Villarreal (+150) v Arsenal (+185) | Draw (+225)

Manchester United (-190) v AS Roma (+500) | Draw (+325)

Europa League semifinal predictions

Manchester United 1-1 AS Roma

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

Europa League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester United (+100)

Villarreal (+400)

Arsenal (+450)

AS Roma (+600)

