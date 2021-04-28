Harry Kane: Player of the Year award ‘bittersweet’ — Wants team trophies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane’s words after being honored as London’s Premier League Footballer of the Year Award will make the moment bittersweet for Tottenham Hotspur supporters.

Kane, 27 and in the form of his life, is expected to leave the North London side should it fail to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

“As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes there is to offer and we are not quite doing that,” Kane said, via Football.London. “It is bittersweet, I would rather be winning team trophies and this one but it is what it is.”

Kane did say that he loves playing football in his home city and for his boyhood club, but he’s clearly looking for something more.

Surely he’d be happy for that “more” being with Spurs, but the club has a lot of work to do in that regard.

Still, even this team was well-positioned: first place after 12 weeks and third as recently as Jan. 2.

“It has been a disappointing season if I’m totally honest,” Kane said. “I think we’ve had so many opportunities, we’ve been in so many games where we’ve been ahead or we’ve been in a great position going into the last kind of 20 or 15 minutes and we haven’t quite got over the line for one reason or another.”

Already a relative bargain for Tottenham, it’s difficult to believe Spurs can keep hold of him without an unlikely run to fourth place.

Kane turns 28 in July and he’ll never have a bigger price tag than this summer. Where will England’s top striker be playing come September?

