Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 31 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Jack Grealish (calf – setback), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Florin Andone (knee), Percy Tau (fitness) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Robbie Brady (calf), Kevin Long (calf)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (thigh)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gary Cahill (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (head) | OUT: James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Michael Keane (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (COVID-19) | OUT: Marek Rodak (finger), Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (thigh), Rodrigo (undisclosed), Helder Costa (back) | OUT: Liam Cooper (suspension), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Harvey Barnes (knee – out for season), James Justin (knee), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Phillips (hamstring) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: John Stones (suspension)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (fitness) | OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin), Joe Willock (loan – parent club), Isaac Hayden (knee), Karl Darlow (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack Robinson (undisclosed) | OUT: Chris Basham (undisclosed), Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (groin), Oliver McBurnie (foot)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Danni Ings (thigh) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Ryan Bertrand (knock), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (knock) | OUT: Ben Davies (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Branislav Ivanovic (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Cresswell (thigh), Arthur Masuaku (knee) | OUT: Declan Rice (knee), Michail Antonio (hamstring)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Pedro Neto (knee – out for season), Jonny (knee – out for season), Fernando Marcal (groin)

