Tottenham – Sheffield United: The final chapter of Spurs’ disastrous 2020-21 season is set to be written, beginning with a battle with the Blades at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

TOTTENHAM – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

Having lost the League Cup final over the weekend, Tottenham must once again pick themselves up after a final defeat if they are to qualify for European competition next season. The side temporarily managed by 29-year-old Ryan Mason sits 7th heading into the weekend — five points back of 4th-place Chelsea, two back of 5th-place West Ham United and one back of 6th-place Liverpool. This season’s 7th-place finished will qualify for the soon-to-debut Europa Conference League, but Tottenham will need Europa League (at a minimum) to recruit the caliber of players required to begin this summer’s rebuild.

[ THE RUN-IN: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? | Europa League race ]

Sheffield United will undergo a rebuild of different sorts this summer, as the Blades have already been officially relegated from the Premier League. A handful of key players will likely leave for higher pastures, thus injecting a significant amount of cash into the transfer fund for a run at a return promotion at the first time of asking.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Sheffield United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (knock) | OUT: Ben Davies (calf)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack Robinson (undisclosed) | OUT: Chris Basham (undisclosed), Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (groin), Oliver McBurnie (foot)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-334) | Sheffield United (+900) | Draw (+425)

Prediction

Spurs should set out to actually attack Sheffield United, unlike they did against Manchester City, which should result in a fine performance complete with cohesive attacking football and a few goals to boot. Spurs 3-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch Tottenham – Sheffield United and start time

Kickoff: 2:15 ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

