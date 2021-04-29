Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Fulham is a huge west London derby on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as both teams need the points, but for very different reasons.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea sit in fourth place heading into the weekend and have reached the FA Cup final and are sitting pretty after their 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in midweek. Christian Pulisic is in fine form and Tuchel’s amazing first few months in charge has seen the Blues in the top four and battling for two trophies.

As for Fulham, well, Scott Parker’s side sit in the relegation zone and seven points from safety heading into this weekend. Every game is a must-win for them now. They have come agonizingly close to big wins in recent weeks but time is running out. Scoring goals remains the big problem for Fulham who may have to change up their plan and go all-out attack to stay up.

Chelsea – Fulham

How to watch PL in the USA

Team news

Chelsea have one injury concern, Mateo Kovacic, who has been out with a thigh injury.

Fulham have a few injury problems as Kenny Tete is recovering after contracting COVID-19. Terrence Kongolo, Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney are all out.

Odds and ends

Chelsea are the huge favorites at -223, with Fulham massive underdogs at +650 to win. The draw is +320.

Prediction

This is such a tough one to call. Chelsea will rest a few players for the Champions League semifinal leg against Real Madrid, but they are so tough to break down and need the points in their top four battle. Fulham have to go for it and will leave gaps on the break and both teams love to play a 3-4-2-1 system. It will be tight, and I’m tempted to go for a draw, but got for a narrow win for the hosts. Chelsea 2-1 Fulham.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 12:30pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

