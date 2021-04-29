Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace – Manchester City could be a big game for the visitors on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as they aim to move one step closer to clinching the title.

If Pep Guardiola’s side win and Manchester United lose to Liverpool on Sunday, then City will be crowned Premier League champions for the third time in the last four seasons. Given their incredible second half display at PSG to win their UEFA Champions League semifinal 2-1 in midweek, City will be full of confidence heading to Selhurst Park.

As for Roy Hodgson and Palace, well, he’s pretty much kept them up and that is no mean feat. They have struggled with injuries all season but have battled through it and now want to finish the season on a high and push towards the top 10. Hodgson and several Palace players seem likely to move on this summer when their contracts end, as a new era will be ushered in at Selhurst.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Manchester City.

Team news

Crystal Palace have had injuries galore pretty much all season long and Roy Hodgson still has plenty of key absentees for these games. Gary Cahill and James McArthur remain out, while Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson are also out. Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are also unlikely to feature.

Manchester City have no injury issues but Pep Guardiola is expected rotate his squad as this match falls in-between their two Champions League semifinals. John Stones is suspended after his red card against Aston Villa.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City are the huge favorites at -334, while Crystal Palace are +900 to win. The draw is +400.

Prediction

No matter what team they put out, you’d expect Man City to win. Palace, and Zaha, have caused them lots of problems in recent seasons but the Eagles have been hit hard by injuries and just haven’t been themselves, especially at the back, in recent months. Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 7:30am ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

