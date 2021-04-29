The UEFA Europa League is down to the semifinal stage, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United one round away from silverware showdown.
ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.
North London’s Gunners are, oddswise, a toss-up against La Liga mainstays Villarreal, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devills will tangle with USMNT prospect Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma.
If Arsenal and Man United take care of business in the semifinal stage, they will meet in the final in Gdansk, Poland on May 26.
Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Europa League
Dates: Thursday and May 6 (Semifinal)
Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com
Europa League semifinal schedule
First legs — Both matches at 3pm ET Thursday
Manchester United v AS Roma
Villarreal v Arsenal
Second legs — May 6
AS Roma v Manchester United
Arsenal v Villarreal
Europa League semifinal first leg odds
Villarreal (+150) v Arsenal (+185) | Draw (+225)
Manchester United (-190) v AS Roma (+500) | Draw (+325)
Europa League semifinal predictions
First legs — Both matches at 3pm ET Thursday
Manchester United 1-1 AS Roma
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
Betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Outright winner
Manchester United (+100)
Villarreal (+400)
Arsenal (+450)
AS Roma (+600)
