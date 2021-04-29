Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The dream of an all-Premier League final in the Europa League was dealt a moderately sized blow on Thursday, as 10-man Arsenal were soundly beaten by Villarreal and Manchester United overturned a halftime deficit to throttle Roma in their respective semifinal first legs.

Manchester United 6-2 Roma

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani each scored twice and even assisted the other with one of their two goals. First, it was Cavani to Fernandes in the 9th minute, and what a glorious link-up it was. Cavani’s first-time through ball, Fernandes’ audacious chip — it was champagne football at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes strikes first 💥 The first time pass from Cavani though 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BIWPLKb01f — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

Alas, the lead lasted just six minutes and Manchester United found themselves a goal behind after an old foe struck against them once again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s halftime message was heard loud and clear — to the point that not only did the Red Devils pull level and ahead, but the score had gone from 1-2 to 5-2 in only 30 second-half minutes.

Fernandes returned the favor to Cavani in the 48th minute, then the Uruguayan slotted home an open-net rebound in the 64th, at which point the floodgates were open. Fernandes converted from the penalty spot in the 71st; Paul Pogba ______ in the 75th; and Mason Greenwood _____ in the 86th.

IT HAD TO BE EDIN DZEKO 👀 pic.twitter.com/kEc6Hees8u — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

EDINSON CAVANI 🏹 pic.twitter.com/PyUG28YhXA — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

POGBA 🎯 pic.twitter.com/FAcimDrrTs — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

MASON GREENWOOD MAKES IT 6 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7BxruIrGti — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

Barring a complete collapse at the Stadio Olimpico next week, Manchester United appear set for their second Europa League final in five years, after winning the second-tier European competition by beating Ajax in 2017.

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester United did their part (and more), while Arsenal were extremely fortunate to come away trailing Villarreal, managed by former Gunners boss Unai Emery, by just one goal. The struggles started early and rarely relented.

PEAK ARSENAL 🙃 pic.twitter.com/qT1ljgrR9D — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

🚨 Arsenal go TWO down in 30 minutes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IIFP4dW5sg — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

Aside from the goals conceded, Arsenal offered absolutely nothing going forward in the first half. It was bad. Really bad, actually.

3 shots for Arsenal at the half good for just 0.15 xG. All three created by Odegaard, but not doing nearly enough to threaten Villarreal at the back as a collective. — Tom Worville (@Worville) April 29, 2021

12 minutes into the second half, things got much worse for Mikel Arteta’s side, as Dani Ceballos was shown a second yellow card (his first came a minute before halftime).

There was, however, a (very generous) lifeline offered to the Gunners in the 73rd minute, and Nicolas Pepe put the golden chance away to set up a comfortably manageable second leg next Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal get a huge away goal 👀 pic.twitter.com/TW5TRoRk41 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

Europa League semifinal draw, 2nd schedule

Roma v (2-6) Manchester United

Arsenal v (1-2) Villarreal

2nd leg: May 6

