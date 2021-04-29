The Breakdown is our new series, as we analyze some of the crazy plays from across the Premier League and try to understand exactly what happened.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week our own Joe Prince-Wright will dive a little deeper into the best, and worst, plays from the PL, and explain how things developed, point out some things you may have missed and have a bit of banter along the way.

The main thing here is this: if you want a Premier League play to appear in The Breakdown (it can be as weird and wonderful as you want) and for Joe Prince-Wright to give it the full treatment, send him a Tweet here and we will do our best to break down as many as possible.

We live and breathe every single second of every single Premier League game, and can’t wait to watch these moments back and break them down with you.

So grab a drink, get some snack and enjoy looking back at some of the wild plays and moments from the last week, and maybe you will gain a little something extra that you didn’t spot from the action over the last seven days.

In the fourth episode of The Breakdown (which you can watch in full above) JPW looks at the following from Matchweek 33 in the Premier League:

The Breakdown – Episode 4

Timo Werner’s hold-up play and timing of his runs into the box

Kelechi Iheanacho’s clever touches and quick thinking

Liverpool pouring more players forward to create chaos

Follow @JPW_NBCSports