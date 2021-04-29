Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back following the conclusion of the first legs of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and Europa League semifinals, and there’s oh so much to talk discuss.

Mustoe and Earle recap the week’s Champions League and Europa League action, diving into the following:

(:45) Manchester City’s comeback in Paris to take a 2-1 lead over Paris Saint-Germain and if Pep Guardiola’s side will finish the job in Manchester

(18:10) Chelsea playing out a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid and whether or not the Blues should have built up a bigger advantage before the 2nd leg in London

(29:45) Unai Emery getting the better of Mikel Arteta and his former club as Villarreal go 2-1 up over Arsenal

(37:10) Manchester United overcoming a 2-1 deficit against Roma to build a commanding 6-2 lead thanks to the return of Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba to the starting eleven

(43:05) And a preview of Sunday’s big match between Manchester United and Liverpool which could end up being a Premier League title decider provided Manchester City first take care of business at Crystal Palace

