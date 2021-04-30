Southampton – Leicester City: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, more

Leicester City’s well-positioned top four hopes could take a significant hit with a loss to Southampton at St. Mary’s on Friday (start time 3pm ET Friday online via Peacock Premium).
The Premier League’s third-place side has a seven-point lead on fifth place with five matches left, but has three fellow top-end hopefuls on the fixture list after Friday’s match and the following Friday versus Newcastle.
Southampton will be looking for a measure of revenge after Leicester knocked Saints out of the FA Cup at the semifinal stage on April 18, but they’ll have to withstand red-hot Kelechi Iheanacho (14 goals in his last 14 games).
If Leicester gets a win, it will look to Manchester United v Liverpool to see if they’ll be targeting the former or comfortably ahead of the latter.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Leicester City, which kicks off Matchweek 34 in the Premier League.
Team news
Southampton
Starting XI: McCarthy, Tella, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Minamino, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams. Subs: Forster, Salisu, Ramsay, Walcott, Ferry, Diallo, Djenepo, Jankewitz, N’Lundulu.
OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle), Danny Ings (thigh), Will Smallbone (knee), Michael Obafemi (fitness), Ryan Bertrand (knock)
Leicester City
Starting XI: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Pereira, Amartey, Under, Praet, Mendy, Albrighton, Choudhury, Perez.
OUT: Wes Morgan (back), Harvey Barnes (knee), James Justin (knee)
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Southampton (+235) | Leicester City (+100) | Draw (+270)
Prediction
Maybe, just maybe? St. Mary’s is a decent road haul for the Foxes, who had to work hard to take down Crystal Palace on Monday. It’s much harder without Danny Ings but James Ward-Prowse could be a difference-maker if he gets a chance to do his set piece stardust, we might see an upset. Either way, we think a draw is enough of a statement. Southampton 1-1 Leicester City.
How to watch Southampton – Leicester City stream and start time
Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium