Leeds United won’t be closing the door on its European dreams just yet if it can outduel relegation-worried Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium (start time 10am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Leeds’ 47 points are six back of seventh-place Tottenham with five matches remaining for both teams, and Marcelo Bielsa’s men are nowhere near the bottom three in their first PL season.

The host Seagulls are seven points clear of 18th-place Fulham, likely safe for the summer but anything’s possible given the rotten luck Brighton’s experienced this season.

Leeds has scored plenty but learned how to shut teams down a bit more, while Brighton has seen a total on one goal scored by either the Seagulls or their opponents in their last three outings.

Team news

Brighton

OUT: Percy Tau (thigh), Florin Andone (thigh), Solly March (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh).

Brighton starting XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Gross, White, Bissouma, Veltman, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck.

Leeds

OUT: Raphinha (thigh), Helder Costa (back), Liam Cooper (suspended), Adam Forshaw (muscular)

Leeds starting XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Klich, Koch, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison, Bamford.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+120) | Leeds (+220) | Draw (+235)

Prediction

Both teams will find themselves disappointed, but neutrals won’t. Bielsa and Brighton counterpart Graham Potter love their football and we expect a bit of a goal feast, relatively speaking, with a final score of Brighton 2-2 Leeds

How to watch Brighton – Leeds stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

