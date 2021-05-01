Chivas – Tigres takes center stage this weekend in Liga MX, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – TIGRES STREAM LIVE

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of all C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) home matches continues this Saturday when they host Tigres de UANL in the last weekend of regular season matches in the Guard1anes 2021 Clausura Tournament, live on Telemundo and Universo at 5:55 p.m. ET / 2:55 p.m. PT. The weekend action will be more intense than ever as eight teams set to enter the repechaje phase of the tournament are all still fighting for positioning. Chivas sits in the ninth seed and needs a victory or tie over Tigres, along with some key results in a variety of other matches to secure a direct spot in the Liguilla or the chance to receive the repechaje game at home next week.

Andres Cantor will call the action with Manuel Sol as analyst. Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-match and a post-match show will be hosted by Miguel Gurwitz and Carlos Hermosillo alongside Arantza Fernandez, Cantor and Sol airing at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT and following the match, on Universo. The studio coverage will feature the latest on Chivas and the league, including in-depth analysis around the current state of Chivas, its future, and Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti’s imminent exit as coach. In addition, Copan Alvarez presents an interview with Alexis Vega and Ana Jurka presents the latest of Chivas Femenil as they stand second and face Tigres on Monday, who sits at the top of the competition.

All Telemundo Deportes coverage, including live match coverage and optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, is available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App, available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. English-Language audio coverage of the match will also be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

In addition to match broadcasts, Telemundo Deportes will continue as the ‘home of Las Chivas’ with exclusive interviews and conversations across studio and evening shows, including on daily digital episodes of Titulares y Mas and weekends on Zona Mixta TYM on Telemundo. Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado exclusively dedicated to Las Chivas, Mondays on #LaContraon Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sat., May 1 5 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 5:55 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS:

Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL Telemundo, Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 8 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App

