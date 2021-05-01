The latest transfer news sees Phillipe Coutinho to Everton and a Mohamed Salah update on his Liverpool future.

Merseyside is going to be a very interesting place this summer as Carlo Ancelotti continues to attract big-name players to Goodison Park.

As for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, it seems like his squad may get a decent refresh after a disappointing season for the Reds.

Let’s dig into these latest transfer reports.

Coutinho to Everton… really?

A report from The Sun states that Coutinho, 28, is heading back to the City of Liverpool, but not Liverpool.

Per the report, Everton will pay $48.3 million to sign Coutinho permanently from Barcelona and are so confident they will sign him they are already looking at houses for him.

Other reports have pumped the breaks a little, saying it is unlikely Coutinho will sign for Everton but it is a possible destination and he will definitely leave Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian playmaker has had a nightmare since leaving Liverpool for Barca in January 2018 for $196 million. After a lack of form and several injury-hit seasons, he did win the treble with Bayern Munich last season but injuries while on loan at the Bundesliga club meant he didn’t seal a permanent move to Bavaria.

Coutinho has been back at Barcelona this season and was a bit-part player before an injury in December ended his campaign.

Would this be a good move for Everton? We know peak Coutinho can cause havoc in the PL with long-range shots and amazing creativity in the final third, as he can grab a game by the scruff of the neck.

But after a few seasons struggling for injury and form, this is a big gamble. There is also the fact that he is loved at Liverpool, and loved his time at Anfield, so can we really seem him playing for their bitter rivals from just across Stanley Park?

This move seems unlikely but with Ancelotti around, plus the likes of James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, Coutinho could be the missing link and he’s the type of player Everton have to try and sign to get to the next level.

Salah gives update on Liverpool future

For many months we have been a little confused about Mohamed Salah and his future at Liverpool and the Egyptian star has provided an update.

Salah, 28, has spoken on multiple occasions about possibly joining Real Madrid or Barcelona and even though he is having another amazing season for Liverpool, it appears his relationship with Jurgen Klopp isn’t as close as it once was.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports asked Salah about a new Liverpool contract and here’s what he said.

“No one is talking to me about anything, I can’t say much about that. No one at the club talked to me about anything, so I don’t know,” Salah said. “I want to win a Premier League again. I want to win a Champions League again. It is a great thing to win and I want to win it again and again. It is part of our job to win trophies.”

It seems like Salah is keen to sign a new deal at Liverpool, which is a boost for the Anfield club. But do they want to extend his deal?

Somehow Salah gets a lot of criticism, even among some Liverpool fans, but his numbers speak for themselves. He’s scored 29 goals in 46 games in all competitions this season, as he has now scored 20+ goals in four straight seasons. He has also scored 123 goals in 198 games for Liverpool, which is incredible, and his consistency this season has been one of the small positives for Klopp’s side.

With two years left on his current contract (it runs out in 2023) this summer is when Salah will either get a huge new deal or Liverpool will cash-in and sell him on.

The Egyptian King has done, and won, it all in his four seasons at Liverpool. Is it time for a fresh challenge? These comments suggest not, at least from Salah’s point of view.

