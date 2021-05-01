Everton – Aston Villa: The only two Premier League sides yet to face each other this season are (finally) set to meet at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

EVERTON – ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

The first meeting, previously scheduled for Jan. 17, was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Aston Villa. 14 members of the first team and coaching staff tested positive in the early weeks of 2021, forcing the Premier League to postpone and reschedule to fixture (date still TBD). Everton were 5th and Villa 8th when they were first set to meet back in January, alas each side fell three places in the ensuing three-plus months, leaving them in 8th and 11th, respectively, ahead of this weekend.

[ THE RUN-IN: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? | Europa League race ]

A win for Everton would put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in 6th place, a point above Liverpool and just three back of 4th-place Chelsea. The Toffees might just be in “must win out” territory, where nothing short of 18 out of 18 points the rest of the way will suffice. As for Aston Villa, Dean Smith and Co., can still achieve a top-half finish, which would be nothing short of a fantastic accomplishment considering they only avoided relegation on the final day of the season a year ago.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Aston Villa this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Aston Villa (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Holgate, Godfrey, Coleman, Gomes, Allan, Sigurdssoon, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Olsen, Mina, Nkounkou, Keane, Iwobi, Davies, Delph, King, Bernard.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, El Ghazi, Barkley, Traore, Watkins. Subs: Heaton, Hause, Taylor, Elmohamady, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Wesley, Philogene-Bidace.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (-106) | Aston Villa (+265) | Draw (+255)

Prediction

Jack Grealish misses his 11th straight game (2W-3D-5L), making it an automatic tip of the cap to the Toffees. Everton 2-0 Aston Villa.

How to watch Everton – Aston Villa and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

