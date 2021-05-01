Raiola discusses Haaland, leaves big club out; Floats Pogba-Hazard swap

It’s nice to be in the conversation when it comes to landing top transfer targets, so should Manchester United be concerned to be not amongst a laundry list of rich clubs mentioned by Mino Raiola when it comes to its rumored pursuit of Erling Haaland?

Borussia Dortmund has said it doesn’t plan to sell the attacker, and Raiola isn’t spilling the beans on an often-discussed release clause that would severely limit the Bundesliga side’s chance to get anywhere near his value on the open market come 2022.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Palace 0-2 Man City ]

But Raiola thinks the right mix could make a move happen and he spoke about the teams that could land Haaland in an interview with AS, also discussing his widely-publicized visit to Spain to meet with Barcelona and Real Madrid, the future of Paul Pogba, the European Super League, and much more.

“Haaland is interested in two things: scoring goals, because he is like a Cristiano or a Ztalan, he has that positive obsession, and winning titles,” Raiola said. “And he will choose, surely, where those two things together happen more. It is very difficult to lie.

“When a club like Barcelona or Madrid arrives, with so much history and so great, it is difficult to say no. PSG is entering this group of greats, City is trying to get there, Juve has always been there. The championship they play also matters. PSG plays the worst league of the greats. Bayern are already in an attractive league, but we know that they always win it. In Spain there are three with options.”

Man United fans seeking their club’s name in that quote will be hoping that Raiola either made a mistake or knew he didn’t need to mention the Red Devils, but theirs is a conspicuous absence.

Raiola didn’t completely ignore the Old Trafford set, widely discussing Pogba’s career and whether he could fit into Real Madrid, casually floating an Eden Hazard-Pogba swap.

Hazard, the ex-Chelsea great, could return to the Premier League while Pogba and Zinedine Zidane’s mutual admiration society could collect likes at the Bernabeu.

“I think that nothing is impossible, but football depends on the day,” Raiola said. “And you have to be flexible to think of all the possibilities. And if tomorrow Madrid wants to make a Hazard-Pogba change? It is just an example. And if all four parties like it, why not?”

This summer is going to be insane when it comes to the transfer market, as the futures of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Haaland, Kane, and many others dance through the rumor mill. Saturday even saw rumors of Messi taking a lower wage to help Barca afford Haaland! Oh boy. Buckle up.

Follow @NicholasMendola