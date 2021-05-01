Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — USMNT defender Antonee Robinson put in a superb display at left wing-back for Fulham at Chelsea.

But it wasn’t enough to stop the Cottagers losing 2-0 as they are now all-but certain to be relegated from the Premier League.

Robinson, 23, has been excellent in his first season in the top-flight and the USMNT rising star whipped in crosses, had a shot tipped over and was a constant threat in an attacking sense at Chelsea.

Fellow USMNT players Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream were on the bench but both were unused substitutes in the west London derby as they both embraced Robinson at full time.

Here’s a look at how the Everton academy product got on, as he will be a big player for Gregg Berhalter this summer.

2nd minute: Robinson pinged around a few good passes under pressure from Chelsea.

5th minute: Superb shot from the USMNT left back, who surged forward and lashed an effort in on goal that Mendy just tipped over. A brilliant shot. So unlucky!

17th minute: Nice bit of control and pass forward as Lookman is fouled. Robinson looked so comfortable in possession.

21st minute: Robinson flicked a great ball forward to Lookman but he was denied superbly by Mendy. Great quality on the pass from Robinson.

24th minute: The American marauds down the left wing to get Fulham going.

26th minute: Robinson crunched into a tackle on the halfway line, then was an option to whip in a cross but wasn’t picked out.

30th minute: Most of Fulham’s best work came from the left flank as Robinson basically played as a left winger.

38th minute: Put Reece James under pressure but Chelsea cleared.

40th minute: Robinson again charged forward but Fulham couldn’t get enough players forward to support him as his cross was cleared.

45th minute: Started an attack after a set piece right on half time, as Ola Aina’s deflected shot was superbly saved by Edouard Mendy. Fulham denied.

49th minute: Robinson surged forward from left back, beat two players but then couldn’t find a forward with his pass. He was angry, to put it mildly.

56th minute: Robinson caused Reece James a few problems with his runs into the box, and a cross is blocked.

59th minute: Robinson surged forward, again, but couldn’t find the right pass into the box. Again, he is angry with himself.

75th minute: Fulham dropped deeper and ran out of energy but Robinson kept surging forward.

82nd minute: A really good battle against Reece James down his wing, as they flew into a tackle and the ball broke loose. They both played for Wigan at the same time a few years ago and are two really good attacking full backs. Lot of respect out there.

86th minute: Had a ball cut out by Kante (who hasn’t?) but then won it back from James, played it inside and smashed a shot over. ‘Well done Jedz!’ shouts Scott Parker. Jedi is Robinson’s nickname.

89th minute: Some great runs and passes and clips a cross in which is cleared. Mitro appreciated the look.

Full time: Had a hug and chat with USMNT teammates Pulisic and Ream at full time, but was dejected as Fulham look certain to be relegated straight back to the Championship.

