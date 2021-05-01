USMNT’s Reyna nabs 2, Dortmund nears final v Adams’ Leipzig (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A United States men’s national team big name is going to win the German Cup. Whether that’s a star or a star-in-waiting is another story.

Giovanni Reyna’s season is back on the upswing as the 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund man scored a brace to help his club make quick work of 2.Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel in semifinal action on Saturday.

Reyna left at halftime for Julian Brandt, finishing his 45-minute shift with two goals and a shot blocked off of a pretty efficient 23 touches.

Reyna went nearly four months without a goal or an assist but has three goals and two assists in his last five starts to give him seven goals and eight assists in just over 2500 minutes this season.

He burst onto the scene for BVB last season, getting his first Bundesliga and Champions League assists while making 18 senior appearances in his first senior season.

Now he’ll try to take home his first big senior club honor when Dortmund meets RB Leipzig on May 13 in Berlin, a match which comes five days after the pair meet in Dortmund for a league match that may determine BVB’s chance of returning to the Champions League.

A Reyna cup win would mean national teammate Tyler Adams won’t take a first European club honor, as the Supporters’ Shield winner with New York Red Bulls was rested when Leipzig ousted Werder Bremen, the club of yet another USMNT man in Josh Sargent, with a 2-1 semifinal win on Friday.

