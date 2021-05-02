Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inter Milan has won Serie A for the first time since 2009-10 after Atalanta and Sassuolo drew 1-1 on Sunday.

Second-place Atalanta’s dropped points, which came from a wild affair that saw both teams go down a man, gives Inter a 13-point lead over both them and AC Milan with only 12 possible points left for each chaser.

Serial winner Antonio Conte has laid claim to another crown, ending his former club Juventus’ nine-year scudetto reign.

Inter’s scored the league’s second-most goals and allowed the fewest (29). Romelu Lukaku’s Player of the Year form has been key, his 21 goals second only to Juve’s Cristiano Ronaldo and his 10 assists tied for the most in Serie A. Lautaro Martinez’s 15 goals and five assists have helped quite a bit.

A feel-good note to this: Inter’s players have decided not to accept their scudetto bonuses in order to help the debt-hit club.

Juventus may not even make the top four, though, with AC Milan and Inter both on their fixture list. Andrea Pirlo’s Turin side are a point back of Napoli and three back of Atalanta and Milan but have a match-in-hand.

The title means Italian honors for former Premier League champions Lukaku, Ashley Young, and Aleksandar Kolarov as well as former PL players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian, and Christian Eriksen.

