Manchester United-Liverpool: How to watch, stream, reschedule updates

Manchester United – Liverpool: Protests inside and outside Old Trafford led to the postponement of one of the Premier League’s best rivalries (original start time 11:30 am ET Sunday, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils could dash the Reds’ dreams of a top-four Premier League finish when the two sides meet at Old Trafford in arguably English football’s most fierce rivalry on Sunday, but multiple pitch invasions in the hours preceding the start have kept players at their hotels.

MANCHESTER UNITED – LIVERPOOL STREAM LIVE

Jurgen Klopp’s side has endured a disappointing, injury-plagued 2020-21 season, but Liverpool still find themselves within striking distance of UEFA Champions League qualification with five games left to play. Four points separate the Red and 4th-place Chelsea ahead of matchweek 34, but the trip to Manchester will be the final time Liverpool face a side currently in the top 12 places of the table. Their remaining fixtures after Sunday are against the 13th-, 14th-, 15th- and 19th-place sides at present. 12 out of 12 points from the final four games, without a win against Manchester United, lands a whole lot softer and quieter than running the table with five straight wins and forcing Chelsea to be borderline perfect.

[ THE RUN-IN: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? | Europa League race ]

Manchester United, on the other hand, don’t have too much left to play for domestically. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side isn’t yet locked into a 2nd-place finish, but it’s looking likely and the prospect of finishing the season by lifting the Europa League trophy for the second time in five years is certainly starting to weigh on the hearts and minds of Manchester’s red half. Hammering the final nail into the coffin of Liverpool’s Premier League title defense, assuring they finish outside the top-four, would come in a very close second for Red Devils fans.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Liverpool this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester United: Henderson, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford. Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Cavani, Mata, Telles, Matic, Willias, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Kabak, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Salah. Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (+175) | Liverpool (+145) | Draw (+245)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Is it too obvious or easy to say it’ll be a tight, hotly contested, cagey affair between two sides that look more interested in not losing than they do in winning? Manchester United – Liverpool always has a cup final feel to it, so it’s always safe to expect the game to play out as such. In the end, a full week of rest and preparation makes the (very small) difference for Liverpool. Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester United – Liverpool and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS