MLS: 17-year-old Cade Cowell, Caden Clark star in SJ, RBNY wins (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s early but Major League Soccer’s first few weeks of the 2021 season have been dominated by the letter C.

There’s Chicharito, the Mexican star with five goals through two matches heading into the LA Galaxy’s third match, a 9pm ET Sunday tangle with Seattle.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Then there’s a pair of 17-year-old USMNT prospects in San Jose’s Cade Cowell and New York Red Bulls’ Caden Clark, who both delivered the goods again on Sunday.

Throw in the CONCACAF Champions League and we’re well above ‘C’ level (insert Fozzy Bear gif).

San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 DC United

Major League Soccer’s assist leader is a 17-year-old Mexican-American for the San Jose Earthquakes, as Cade Cowell scored his second goal and collected his second and third helpers of the season in a 4-1 win over DC United.

He’s not 18 until October.

That’s good stuff, but let’s talk about Jackson Yueill.

The 24-year-old was one of the only standouts of the U.S. Olympic qualifying campaign and showed his attacking side Saturday with a pair of goals, the first a sensational tally from distance.

Matias Almeyda’s third season with the Quakes

New York Red Bulls 2-0 Chicago Fire

Clark turns 18 later this month and the midfielder’s second goal of the season gave the Red Bulls their first win.

The teenager leapt into focus when he turned an outstanding USL Championship run last season into three goals in eight MLS appearances including one of RBNY’s goals in a 3-2 playoff loss to Columbus.

Apparently he’s intent on only scoring terrific goals.

MLS Week 3 schedule

Real Salt Lake 3-1 Sporting KC

CF Montreal 0-0 Columbus Crew

Houston Dynamo 1-1 LAFC

New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta United

Orlando City 3-0 FC Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union 0-2 NYCFC

FC Dallas 4-1 Portland Timbers

Minnesota United 0-1 Austin FC

Nashville SC v Inter Miami — 1pm ET Sunday

Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy — 9pm ET Sunday

Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids — 10pm ET Sunday

Follow @NicholasMendola