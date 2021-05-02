MLS: 17-year-old Cade Cowell, Caden Clark star in SJ, RBNY wins (video)

It’s early but Major League Soccer’s first few weeks of the 2021 season have been dominated by the letter C.
There’s Chicharito, the Mexican star with five goals through two matches heading into the LA Galaxy’s third match, a 9pm ET Sunday tangle with Seattle.
Then there’s a pair of 17-year-old USMNT prospects in San Jose’s Cade Cowell and New York Red Bulls’ Caden Clark, who both delivered the goods again on Sunday.
Throw in the CONCACAF Champions League and we’re well above ‘C’ level (insert Fozzy Bear gif).
San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 DC United
Major League Soccer’s assist leader is a 17-year-old Mexican-American for the San Jose Earthquakes, as Cade Cowell scored his second goal and collected his second and third helpers of the season in a 4-1 win over DC United.
He’s not 18 until October.
That’s good stuff, but let’s talk about Jackson Yueill.
The 24-year-old was one of the only standouts of the U.S. Olympic qualifying campaign and showed his attacking side Saturday with a pair of goals, the first a sensational tally from distance.
Matias Almeyda’s third season with the Quakes
JACKSON YUEILL! WHAT A STRIKE! 🚀 #SJvDC pic.twitter.com/aPJ6BEUtQV
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 2, 2021
New York Red Bulls 2-0 Chicago Fire
Clark turns 18 later this month and the midfielder’s second goal of the season gave the Red Bulls their first win.
The teenager leapt into focus when he turned an outstanding USL Championship run last season into three goals in eight MLS appearances including one of RBNY’s goals in a 3-2 playoff loss to Columbus.
Apparently he’s intent on only scoring terrific goals.
THE ONE AND ONLY, CADEN CLARK 🤩#RBNYvCHI 2-0 | @Audi pic.twitter.com/E6fIxgV9Em
— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) May 1, 2021
MLS Week 3 schedule
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Sporting KC
CF Montreal 0-0 Columbus Crew
Houston Dynamo 1-1 LAFC
New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta United
Orlando City 3-0 FC Cincinnati
Philadelphia Union 0-2 NYCFC
FC Dallas 4-1 Portland Timbers
Minnesota United 0-1 Austin FC
Nashville SC v Inter Miami — 1pm ET Sunday
Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy — 9pm ET Sunday
Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids — 10pm ET Sunday