Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

[ MORE: MLS schedule & scoreboard ]

The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

[ MORE: MLS standings | MLS stats ]

MLS schedule, Week 3

Saturday, May 1

New York Red Bulls 2-0 Chicago Fire

Real Salt Lake 3-1 Sporting KC

CF Montreal 0-0 Columbus Crew

Houston Dynamo 1-1 LAFC

New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta United

San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 DC United

Orlando City 3-0 FC Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union 0-2 NYCFC

FC Dallas 4-1 Portland Timbers

Minnesota United 0-1 Austin FC

Sunday, May 2

Nashville SC v Inter Miami — 1 pm ET

Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy — 9 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids — 10 pm ET

MLS Cup 2021 odds

Los Angeles FC +500

Columbus Crew +600

Seattle Sounders +850

Toronto FC +850

Orlando City +1000

Philadelphia Union +1200

New York City FC +1400

Portland Timbers +2000

Atlanta United +2000

LA Galaxy +2000

New England Revolution +2500

Sporting Kansas City +2500

Inter Miami +2500

New York Red Bulls +2800

Minnesota United +3300

Chicago Fire +3300

Nashville SC +5000

FC Cincinnati +5000

Colorado Rapids +5000

Montreal Impact +5000

Vancouver Whitecaps +5000

D.C. United +5000

Austin FC +6000

Real Salt Lake +6000

Houston Dynamo +8000

San Jose Earthquakes +12500

Click here for match odds on MLS and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Pulisic, McKennie, Dike score goals in big weekend ]

Follow @AndyEdMLS