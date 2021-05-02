Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.
[ MORE: MLS schedule & scoreboard ]
The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
How to watch MLS
Dates & times: Full schedule below
Stream: ESPN+
[ MORE: MLS standings | MLS stats ]
MLS schedule, Week 3
Saturday, May 1
New York Red Bulls 2-0 Chicago Fire
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Sporting KC
CF Montreal 0-0 Columbus Crew
Houston Dynamo 1-1 LAFC
New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta United
San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 DC United
Orlando City 3-0 FC Cincinnati
Philadelphia Union 0-2 NYCFC
FC Dallas 4-1 Portland Timbers
Minnesota United 0-1 Austin FC
Sunday, May 2
Nashville SC v Inter Miami — 1 pm ET
Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy — 9 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids — 10 pm ET
MLS Cup 2021 odds
Los Angeles FC +500
Columbus Crew +600
Seattle Sounders +850
Toronto FC +850
Orlando City +1000
Philadelphia Union +1200
New York City FC +1400
Portland Timbers +2000
Atlanta United +2000
LA Galaxy +2000
New England Revolution +2500
Sporting Kansas City +2500
Inter Miami +2500
New York Red Bulls +2800
Minnesota United +3300
Chicago Fire +3300
Nashville SC +5000
FC Cincinnati +5000
Colorado Rapids +5000
Montreal Impact +5000
Vancouver Whitecaps +5000
D.C. United +5000
Austin FC +6000
Real Salt Lake +6000
Houston Dynamo +8000
San Jose Earthquakes +12500
Click here for match odds on MLS and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Pulisic, McKennie, Dike score goals in big weekend ]