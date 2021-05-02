Premier League, Manchester United, Liverpool postponement statements

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United v Liverpool has been postponed after protesting fans breached the gates of Old Trafford and stormed the pitch.

Originally scheduled for 11:30am ET, the match will not occur Sunday as both clubs collaborated with the Premier League, police, and area authorities to reach a decision.

The Premier League admitted sympathy for emotion after the European Super League announcement but says it draws the line at “all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches.”

Below, in full, are the statements from the league and both clubs.

Premier League statement (premierleague.com)

“Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed. This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.

“The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.

“We sympathize with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football. The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course.”

Manchester United statement (ManUtd.com)

“Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today. Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest. “However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”

Liverpool statement (Liverpoolfc.com)

“Liverpool Football Club was in full agreement with the decision to postpone today’s fixture as a result of ongoing events at Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

“It is our position that public safety must be the number one factor in any such decision, with the ability to provide a secure environment for the participants, staff and officials being a particular priority. “It was clearly not possible for this to be guaranteed today due to a situation which escalated rapidly. “We will continue to have dialogue with Manchester United, the Premier League and the local authorities to find a suitable date to reschedule. “As soon as we have this information we will update our supporters accordingly.”

