WSL roundup: Man City win to go top, put pressure on Chelsea

A roundup of the weekend’s results in the WSL, where Manchester City refuse to give up their title hopes and are keeping the pressure on Chelsea…

Manchester City 4-0 Birmingham City

After drawing Chelsea in the two sides’ de facto title decider two weeks ago, all Manchester City can do is apply continued pressure to Chelsea and hope the defending champions crack. They did their part on Sunday, hammering 10th-place Birmingham with a pair of early goals (Chloe Kelly in the 10th and 23rd mintues) and a pair late (Esme Morgan and USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis in the 85th and 94th minutes, respectively).

The draw with Chelsea snapped Manchester City’s 12-game winning streak, but Sunday’s victory stretched the still-growing unbeaten run to 17 games. Considering the WSL season is only 22 games, that’s quite the impressive run. Of course, Manchester City’s only loss of the season — to Chelsea, back on Oct. 11 — will likely prevent them winning the title, as the Blues have only lost once this season themselves.

Everton 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal continue to hold off Manchester United in the race for 3rd place in the WSL — three points clear with three games left to play — as the Gunners made it seven straight wins in the most dramatic of fashions.

Katie McCabe opened the scoring after 22 minutes and that goal looked like holding up for the duration, but the Toffees equalized with their lone shot on target in the 74th minute. Kim Little stepped to the penalty spot in the 94th minute and fired home to secure all three points.

Wednesday WSL fixture

Tottenham v Chelsea — 12:30 pm ET (NBCSN & NBCSports.com)

