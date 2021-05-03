Burnley – West Ham: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Burnley’s four-goal outburst a week ago be the precursor to a safety-sealing upset of fifth-place West Ham United at Turf Moor on Monday (start time 3:15pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Chris Wood’s hat trick helped Burnley pump Wolves last week and that win coupled with Fulham’s latest setback means a win over West Ham would boost 12 points clear of the Cottagers with four matches left on the docket.

West Ham, meanwhile, has its top-four hopes hanging by a thread and will only have Europa League on Its mind should it do anything but take three points from Turf Moor.

The Irons lost 3-2 to Newcastle before suffering a more predictable 1-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea and sit six points back of the fourth-place Blues with a match-in-hand heading into Monday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

Team news: Burnley – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: Pope, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill, Wood, Vydra. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Bardsley, Pieters, Dunne, Stephens, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Barnes.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Cresswell, Diop, Dawson, Coufal, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Lanzini, Lingard, Antonio. Subs: Randolph, Trott, Fredericks, Balbuena, Alves, Johnson, Bowen, Coventry, Odubeko.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+195) | West Ham United (+135) | Draw (+235)

Prediction

The oddsmakers either don’t buy West Ham’s legitimacy, think Sean Dyche’s Clarets have been super unlucky, or just want to get your attention. Either way, the lack of Declan Rice does give teams some openings they wouldn’t normally enjoy against the Irons. But after a pair of rough 10-man losses, surely Turf Moor is the place for a West Ham rebound. Burnley 1-3 West Ham.

How to watch Burnley – West Ham stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Monday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

