Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re two weeks away from a first-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winner after Barcelona and Chelsea collected thrilling wins in semifinal second legs on Sunday.

Chelsea is just the second English team to reach the final, joining 2006-07 champions Arsenal, while Barcelona is the only Spanish team to have made a UWCL Final. Barca lost to Lyon in 2018-19.

The May 16 final will be played in Gothenburg, Sweden.

[ WSL: Man City goes top while Chelsea in UWCL ]

Chelsea had a more difficult route to the final after going down 2-1 to Bayern Munich after 90 minutes in Germany, but the away goal didn’t come into the discussion as the Blues ran away with the second leg late.

Fran Kirby scored in the 10th minute and Sarah Zadrazil leveled the leg for Bayern before So-yun Ji gave Chelsea a 2-1 halftime lead. Pernille Harder scored in the 84th before Kirby completed a brace deep in stoppage time.

The brilliant Lieke Martins scored twice for Barcelona to open up a 3-1 aggregate lead over Paris-Saint Germain in the other semifinal, where Marie-Antoinette Katoto provided the visitors’ lone answer.

PSG’s loss means there will not be a USWNT representative in the final, as Alana Cook was the last American standing in this year’s tournament.

There are a number of former National Women’s Soccer League connections to the final: Barca’s Vicky Losada played for the WNY Flash, while Chelsea boss Emma Hayes coached now-NWSL side Chicago Red Stars from 2008-10 and Blues player Sam Kerr starred for WNY, Sky Blue, and Chicago.

Follow @NicholasMendola