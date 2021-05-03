Dortmund director: Haaland ‘totally agrees’ with another season at BVB

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says Erling Haaland will be with the club next season, and that BVB is prepared to deal with transfer rumors for a long, long time.

Rumors of Dortmund selling the striker before a release clause kicks in for 2022 have persisted for some time and the topic of the Norwegian’s future retook center stage after comments from his agent Mino Raiola.

Fortunately, Kehl says, the club is aware of Raiola’s resume as it concerns itself with a 20-year-old boasting 37 goals and 11 assists in 38 matches this season.

“I understand that Erling Haaland will play for Borussia Dortmund in the new season. Erling totally agrees,” Kehl said. “I see him every day and I can say that he completely identifies with the club.”

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

“We know Mino Raiola very well, so one or two statements do not surprise us. We are not naive and we know that we are talking about probably the most talked about strikers in the world right now. The speculation will not stop.”

BVB has been through its fair share of transfer drama and there are few better examples than the “Will they stick to their word?” regarding the price tag affixed to Jadon Sancho last season.

The powerful club has become perhaps the best-known talent farm in the world, giving young players like Haaland, Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, and Jude Bellingham chances to thrive on big stages at young ages.

Haaland’s future does seem to exist beyond the Westfalenstadion but his price is more likely to rise than fall especially as he stays in focus on a Norwegian national team with Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth.

Do you believe Haaland will be in black and yellow next season? Remember: Haaland could also sign a new, rich deal that raises his release clause. Games can be played.

More Premier League Premier League unveils rules to prevent European Super League projects UEFA Champions League How to watch, odds, predictions 10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 34

Follow @NicholasMendola