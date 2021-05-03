Which USMNT players can join Aaronson as European trophy winners?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen are USMNT players within 90 minutes of guaranteeing a UEFA Champions League winner from the United States, but are far from the only Yanks hunting late-season silverware in Europe.

Heck, both could be multiple trophy winners.

[ WSL: Man City goes top while Chelsea in UWCL ]

Steffen has a League Cup and is virtually assured a Premier League title with Man City, while Pulisic’s Chelsea is in the FA Cup Final in addition to the UCL semis.

So who could claim a big prize ahead of a big summer for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT?

Italy

AS Roma’s Bryan Reynolds would need his side to produce a stunning reversal after going down 6-2 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal versus Manchester United.

Juventus’ Weston McKennie will not win the scudetto, but he may still lift the Coppa Italia if The Old Lady can beat Napoli in a rematch of last season’s final.

France

Timothy Weah and Lille are in control of their Ligue 1 destiny, a point ahead of PSG with three matches left for each team. Lille plays Lens, Saint-Etienne, and Angers in its run-in.

Spain

Sergino Dest (and Konrad de la Fuente) of Barcelona could still claim La Liga honors despite a midweek stumble against Granada. The Catalan club has already claimed the Copa del Rey, and can pull ahead of Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race with a win on Saturday, though Real Madrid lurks with tiebreaker advantage on its El Clasico rivals.

Austria

American manager Jesse Marsch is leaving for RB Leipzig after the season but has already repeated as Austrian Cup winner and is on pace for the Austrian Bundesliga crown. Brenden Aaronson scored in his first final and won his first cup at the weekend and is in line for the same league honors.

Because it was so nice, here's another look at that strike from Brenden Aaronson in yesterday's 🇦🇹🏆 Final. (@FCRBS_en) pic.twitter.com/V578NzAdXk — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 2, 2021

Germany

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund will stage a German Cup Final with a guaranteed USMNT winner when it meets Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on May 13.

Belgium

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and his men won the regular season, earning a minimum of Europa League Conference qualification and starts the playoffs with a healthy edge on Mark McKenzie and Genk. McKenzie subbed into Genk’s Belgian Cup win over Standard Liege. Matt Miazga (Anderlecht) has an outside shot of catching both in the playoffs.

2.Bundesliga and Football League Championship

Julian Green has driven Greuther Furth into an automatic promotion spot, though much is unsettled in Germany’s second-tier. U.S. eligible teammate Timothy Tillman has also helped the club into second place. Bobby Wood is still with third-place Hamburg ahead of a move to Real Salt Lake in the summer, and he’s back on the pitch after a long cold spell.

Sebastian Soto has been listed to PL2 action for Norwich City, who is going up to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth are in the promotion playoffs along with Orlando City loanee Daryl Dike and Barnsley.

Follow @NicholasMendola