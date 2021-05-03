Pep: Man City must ‘stick together and suffer together’ in 2nd leg v PSG

Pep Guardiola expects a much more difficult time for Manchester City in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg versus Paris Saint-Germain than it had on the whole in France.

“I don’t expect for one second we’ll play like that second half in Paris,” said the Man City mastermind ahead of the 3pm ET kickoff at the Etihad Stadium.

City leads 2-1 after the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

“How quick we play, that’s what will be important. It belongs to the players, something they will remember forever, they have to make a step forward and show you can win the game, they are going to do it.”

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

That’s a fairly cool, calm, and collected way to discuss a match that will etch his name in City lore (again) by leading the club to its first Champions League final.

Of course that’s not to say that Guardiola won’t be feeling nerves before the game as he hopes to make City history.

But he’s trying to keep his concerns upon the task at hand, the 90 minutes (or more) against a very dangerous PSG. And he expects the injured Kylian Mbappe to play.

“We know they can change shape, their manager is clever, can do something we don’t expect,” Guardiola said of Mauricio Pochettino. “Try to focus on our game, I know the desire to reach the final, never done it before here, so what we do is focus on ourselves. Stick together and suffer together, try to impose our game and try to win the game, be patient, attack and try to score goals.”

[ MORE: Latest on Haaland transfer ]

Follow @NicholasMendola