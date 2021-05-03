Premier League run-in: What is the relegation situation?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newcastle is buzzing, Fulham confounding, Brighton stumbling, and West Brom battling but running out of time in the Premier League relegation battle.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Funny what just one or two weeks can do for a team’s outlook on the season.

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, during the countdown to the final day on May 23.

When it comes to preserving Premier League status for another year, who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final seven games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Premier League relegation battle: The run-in analysis

Sheffield United has been relegated and Newcastle has eight points from their last 12 available as Steve Bruce’s side have improved massively since Alan Saint-Maximin returned from injury.

West Brom are 10 points from safety with four games left to play. Fulham are only slightly better, nine points adrift. Things are looking bleak.

Burnley have surged up the standings, while Southampton and Brighton have struggled to pick up points in recent weeks. Brighton have a horrible run-in, so if Fulham can get a run together the Seagulls may be looking over their shoulder.

Premier League relegation odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Fulham: -2000

Newcastle: +2000

Brighton: +2000

Burnley: +3000

Southampton: +6000

Crystal Palace: +15000

Burnley

Current position: 16th

Games played: 34

Current points: 36

Goal difference: -16

Remaining schedule: Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheffield United (A)

Newcastle

Current position: 17th

Games played: 34

Current points: 36

Goal difference: -20

Remaining schedule: Leicester City (A), Man City (H), Sheffield United (H), Fulham (A)

Fulham

Current position: 18th

Games played: 34

Current points: 27

Goal difference: -20

Remaining schedule: Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man United (A), Newcastle (H)

West Bromwich Albion

Current position: 19th

Games played: 34

Current points: 26

Goal difference: -34

Remaining schedule: Arsenal (A), Liverpool (H), West Ham (H), Leeds (A)

Sheffield United – Relegated

Follow @NicholasMendola