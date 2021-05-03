Premier League run-in: Europa League places up for grabs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, as the countdown to the final day on May 23 is on.

[ MORE: Premier League run-in: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? ]

So, what is left to play for? Who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final five games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Below we focus on the all-important race for the top four and UEFA Europa League qualification, which is as interesting as it has been for quite some time.

Premier League top-six (or -seven) battle: The run-in analysis

It seems increasingly likely that two of Chelsea, West Ham United and Liverpool will miss out on the Champions League and begrudgingly settle for the Europa League in the fall.

Leicester looked like 2nd-place contenders for much of the season; now, they’re comfortable settled into 3rd place after a brief flirtation with an end-of-season collapse for the second season running.

While West Ham would be disappointed to finish somewhere between 5th and 7th given the excitement and joy they’ve experienced this season, even Europa League qualification would have been a pipe dream before the season began.

There’s not a lot that differentiates Liverpool from Tottenham, or Tottenham from Liverpool, who currently sit just above the European cut line in 6th and 7th, respectively.

Manchester City winning the League Cup final, coupled with the FA Cup final pitting Leicester and Chelsea against one another, means that England’s Europa Conference League spot will be awarded to the 7th-place finisher in the league.

Leicester City

Current position: 3rd

Games played: 34

Current points: 63

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Newcastle (H), Manchester United (A), Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

Chelsea

Current position: 4th

Games played: 34

Current points: 61

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

West Ham United

Current position: 5th

Games played: 34

Current points: 58

Goal difference: +11

Remaining schedule: Everton (H), Brighton (A), West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

Current position: 6th

Games played: 34

Current points: 56

Goal difference: +22

Remaining schedule: Leeds (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

Liverpool

Current position: 7th

Games played: 33

Current points: 54

Goal difference: +16

Remaining schedule: Man United (A), Southampton (H), West Brom (A), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Everton

Current position: 8th

Games played: 33

Current points: 52

Goal difference: +4

Remaining schedule: West Ham (A), Aston Villa (H), Sheffield United (H), Wolves (H), Man City (A)

Arsenal

Current position: 9th

Games played: 34

Current points: 49

Goal difference: +9

Remaining schedule: West Brom (H), Chelsea (A), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H)

Aston Villa

Current position: 10th

Games played: 33

Current points: 48

Goal difference: +10

Remaining schedule: Man United (H), Everton (H), Crystal Palace (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (H)

Follow @AndyEdMLS