West Brom – Wolves is always a huge clash when these Black Country rivals collide and on Monday (start time 1pm ET on Peacock Premium) it is massive for the Baggies, when it hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers, who start American back Owen Otasowie.

Sam Allardyce’s side are running out of time to save themselves from relegation and with five games they pretty much need to win all of them. West Brom have been much improved in recent weeks but it seems like it will be too little too late for Big Sam to conjure yet another ‘Great Escape’ from the drop. They beat Wolves in dramatic fashion earlier this season and they need to repeat that to give themselves any chance of staying up.

As for Wolves, their season continues to just bumble along as Nuno Espirito Santo’s team were hammered at home by Burnley last time out and have badly missed Raul Jimenez after his fractured skull earlier this season. Wolves sit comfortably in midtable but a top 10 finish now seems to be beyond them.

Team news

West Brom: Johnstone, Bartley, O’Shea, Ajayi, Townsend, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Furlong, Pereira, Diagne. Subs: Button, Peltier, Sawyers, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Robson-Kanu, Grant, Robinson.

Wolves: Patricio, Otasowie, Coady, Saiss, Ait Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo, Vitinha, Traore, Silva. Subs: Ruddy, Marques, Kilman, Cundle, Hoever, Corbeanu, Gibbs-White, Jose, Podence.

West Brom are +170 for the win, with Wolves at +165 as the very slight favorites. The draw is +215.

Prediction

I fancy West Brom to win because, well, they have to. Despite their improvement in attack, they are still coughing up lots of chances and I think Wolves will make the most of those. West Brom 1-1 Wolves.

Kick off: 1pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

