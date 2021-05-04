Jose Mourinho taking over AS Roma, 15 days after Tottenham sacking

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Out of work for 15 days? In this economy?

AS Roma has hired Jose Mourinho as manager for the 2021-22 season hours after announcing that Paulo Fonseca will leave at the end of the season.

Mourinho was fired by Tottenham Hotspur on April 19, the beleaguered club cutting ties with the controversial boss on the eve of the League Cup Final.

“The appointment of José is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club,” Roma said in a statement. “A great champion who has won trophies at every level, José will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.”

Mourinho won Serie A twice with Inter Milan between 2008-10, also winning the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

He returns to a Serie A that has become one of, if not the most free-scoring, major leagues in Europe, and he’ll have already worked with Henrik Mkhitaryan, Chris Smalling, and Pedro. He’ll also oversee American right back Bryan Reynolds.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho said. “After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years. The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season. In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

Fonseca was in the job for almost two seasons and Roma will not return to Europe barring a remarkable Europa League semifinal turnaround of 6-2 first leg loss to Manchester United.

Roma has twice finished outside the top four in Italy after finishing second or third between 2014-15 and 2017-18 under Rudi Garcia, Luciano Spaletti, and Eusebio Di Francesco.

