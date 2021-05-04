UEFA Champions League live! How to watch Man City-PSG, odds, picks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League semifinal stage is here and two huge clashes have been set up.

Throughout the 2020-21 tournament I’m revealing my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top continental tournament.

Manchester City and Chelsea are in the last four, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain their opponents.

Chelsea drew 1-1 at Real Madrid for their first leg, as Thomas Tuchel’s side are tough to break down and are in fine form across all competitions with Christian Pulisic putting them ahead with a crucial away goal but Karim Benzema equalizing.

Zinedine Zidane and Real will be wary of Chelsea’s pace on the break and their steely defense, but they have huge experience throughout their team with so many former UCL winners. Plus, Eden Hazard has returned to close to full fitness in time to play against the Blues.

Treble-chasing Man City won 2-1 at PSG in the first leg, as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were kept pretty quiet aside from a fast start.

Guardiola’s boys dominated the second half in Paris, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were blown away by City’s quality on the ball and the Premier League leaders should have put this tie out of sight to book their first-ever trip to the Champions League final.

Due to the COVID-19 variant in the UK, travel restrictions have been on Premier League teams so plenty of their games have been played at neutral venues throughout the tournament as UEFA juggles with trying to get all of the games played.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games for the semifinals, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: May 4-5 (second legs)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Champions League schedule: Semifinals (all games, 3pm ET)

First leg

Tuesday, April 27: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Wednesday, April 28: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester City

Second leg

Tuesday, May 4: Manchester City v. Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, May 5: Chelsea v. Real Madrid

Champions League odds: Semifinals – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Second leg

(-145) Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain (+340). Draw: +320

(+120) Chelsea v. Real Madrid (+240). Draw: +225

Champions League score predictions: Semifinal, second leg

Manchester City 1-1 (3-2 agg.) Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea 1-1 (2-2 agg. Chelsea wins on penalties) Real Madrid

Champions League betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester City (-150)

Chelsea (+330)

Real Madrid (+500)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)

