Chelsea – Man City: It’s going to be an all-Premier League final in the UEFA Champions League for the third time since 2007-08.

That saw Manchester United claim its third European Cup when it ousted Chelsea in the penalty kicks, while Tottenham and Liverpool met two seasons ago.

Chelsea’s last UCL Final in 2011-12 saw it beat Bayern Munich, but this is just its third chance to win the European Cup.

The managers have been there just as often: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel lost last season’s final with Paris Saint-Germain and Pep Guardiola has won twice with Barcelona.

Man City enters its first final, which will played on May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The match-up guarantees that a USMNT player will win a European Cup, as Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Man City’s Zack Steffen will be on opposite sides of glory.

How to watch Chelsea – Man City in the UEFA Champions League Final

Dates: May 4-5 (second legs)

Location: Home stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

