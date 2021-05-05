Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United will play four matches in eight days beginning Thursday, as the Premier League has confirmed the reschedule date for last week’s postponed match with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Protestors twice breached Old Trafford and damaged the pitch Sunday ahead of a scheduled 11:30am ET match between the Reds and Red Devils.

United will follow up Thursday’s Europa League semifinal second leg with a Sunday visit to Aston Villa.

The Red Devils then host Leicester City on Tuesday before the Liverpool rescheduled match two days later.

While second-place United’s healthy lead over the chasing pack is unlikely to change its top four fortunes, it does open the door a crack.

The Red Devils will return from Italy on Friday and have a Sunday trip to Birmingham to face a Villa team fighting for Europa League footing.

Then two days later it’s third-place Leicester City, who has Chelsea nipping at its heels, before a Liverpool side fighting for fourth.

Manchester United run-in

Thursday at AS Roma

Sunday at Aston Villa

Tuesday v Leicester City

Thursday v Liverpool

May 18 v Fulham

May 23 at Wolves

May 26* Europa League Final v Arsenal or Villarreal

